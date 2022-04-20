fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State rugby in need of donations ahead of championship game

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno State rugby in need of donations ahead of championship game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is playing for a National Championship -- albeit in a sport you probably didn't know was being played on campus.

The Bulldogs' Men's Rugby team has ascended up the rankings all season long before eventually playing their way into next week's title game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Despite dominating their opponents all season long, this team has faced an uphill battle every step of the way.

"These athletes are the ultimate student-athlete. They pay to go to Fresno State, they don't have athlete's registration and they take their time to come out and train. To me, that is the purest form of athlete," said head Coach Patrick Quan.

What makes this magical season even more remarkable is that rugby is considered just a club sport at Fresno State -- unlike varsity scholarship sports such as football or basketball. This team operates on a shoestring budget while relying on donations and volunteers to keep the program afloat.

With mounting travel expenses ahead of next week's title game in Arlington, Texas, the Bulldogs are asking the Red Wave for support to help get them there.

"You can't start booking hotels and rooms for something you're not sure you're going to get to with money you don't have. So at this point, it's kind of frustrating because after we won in Seattle, we got about 11 days to raise money to get 35 athletes to Texas and housed and fed to play for the National Championship."

The Bulldogs rolled past San Diego and Western Washington in the West Coast Regionals for the right to face the Jayhawks.

Just getting this far is a feat in itself considering the teams they faced along the way are recognized varsity programs at their respected schools.

But Quan is not backing down and is looking forward to representing Fresno State on college rugby's biggest stage.

"We want the community to know that just because these kids aren't classically apart of the athletic program doesn't mean they're not Fresno State athletes and doesn't mean they don't represent the Valley. Eighty percent of my players are from the Valley."

If you would like to donate, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Bulldog Breakdown: Season of struggle for softball
Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Coach Q
Bulldog Breakdown: Payton Allen
Bulldog Breakdown: EJ Andrews Jr. makes his pro debut with Grizzlies
TOP STORIES
Verizon outage impacting law enforcement throughout Central CA
Man dies following double shooting in Strathmore
Businesses in Old Town Clovis prepare as the Clovis Rodeo returns
California to get heavy snow, rain from latest spring storm
Murdered for Millions: 30 years after Ewell murders, a new look
Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife Amber Heard
Clovis woman welcoming her family from war-torn Ukraine
Show More
Advance Peace worker 1 of defendants arrested in Operation No Fly Zone
Police looking for shooting suspect in Tulare
Man arrested for shooting at Fresno restaurant, police say
California bill aims to stop pregnancy loss prosecutions
Reaction throughout Central CA as mask mandate ends for travel
More TOP STORIES News