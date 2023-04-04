Fresno State students turn to volunteer work during spring break

A group of Fresno State students is taking action to help others this week.

Kids are learning about math, science, and engineering through fun projects such as building a bridge and making pan flutes.

Instead of spending spring break at the beach or some other out-of-town getaway, 18 college students are putting on a STEM camp for children at Stone Soup Fresno.

Kids are learning about math, science, and engineering through fun, hands-on projects such as building a bridge and making pan flutes.

"I just think it's important for people to come out in the community and kind of make their effort to volunteer because these kids are really special and they mean a lot to all of us," says Sydney Firstman.

More than 30 children took part in Monday's activities.

The "STEM" spring break camp runs through Thursday.