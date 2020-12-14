Meet the Bulldog: Syrus Tuitele

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State right tackle Syrus Tuitele has been invited to the 2021 Hula Bowl in Hawai'i in January.In this week's Meet the Bulldog -- we learn a little more about the senior lineman.Tuitele's junior season was cut short last year due to a back injury.He says his favorite memory this season was being able to back on the field with his brothers.In the video above, some topics he discussed are his return to the field and life growing up with his dad as his coach.