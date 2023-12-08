Acting head coach Tim Skipper ready to lead Bulldogs in Isleta New Mexico Bowl

If Fresno State wins its bowl game next Saturday, Jeff Tedford won't be the one hoisting the trophy.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If Fresno State wins its bowl game next Saturday, Jeff Tedford won't be the one hoisting the trophy.

The 62-year-old coach is away from the team to focus on his health.

Thursday, acting head coach Tim Skipper, a self-described 'Bulldog through and through,' said he's excited for the opportunity to lead the Bulldogs (8-4).

"This is a dream come true that I wish was in different circumstances," Skipper said. "But like Coach Tedford told me, you have to attack this thing and do what you want to do and how you know how to do it."

FS started the season 8-1 in the hunt for another Mountain West title but finished on a three-game losing streak with losses to New Mexico & San Diego State, two teams that both finished with a record of 4-8. "We had a late bye week, and we wore down a little bit mentally and physically," Skipper said when asked what went wrong.

"We didn't play with the juice and energy that we had before, and we have to fix it. We have to look in the mirror. Football, you can't hide. You're either there, or you're not. We gotta be there."

With Logan Fife in the transfer portal, Skipper confirmed that Jayden Mandal, a true freshman from Buchanan, will serve as the team's backup quarterback. Kickoff v. New Mexico State (10-4) is set for next Saturday at 2:45 PM.

As for how long Skipper is the acting head coach, he said he doesn't know if it will be through the bowl game next Saturday or for a couple more weeks and months into 2024.

"It's a very stressful job," said Skipper's teammate David Carr. "It demands a lot out of you mentally, physically and if you're not 100 percent, it will wear on you."

When asked what FS should do given the uncertainty at the head coaching position, Carr says the keys belong to Tedford.

"They (Fresno State) should go open door policy for Jeff, and I think that they will give Jeff all the time in the world to get back."

