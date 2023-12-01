Fresno State Football coach Jeff Tedford to miss bowl game, stepping away for health concerns

Tim Skipper is set to be the acting head coach for the bowl game. The Bulldogs will find out their bowl game on Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State football head coach Jeff Tedford will miss the team's upcoming bowl game due to health concerns.

Tedford told the team Friday morning that he will be stepping away from his role, effective immediately.

Action News has learned that this move is only temporary and that Tedford plans on returning next season.

Sources say Tedford worked alongside Fresno State Athletics Director Terry Tumey to appoint Tim Skipper as the acting head coach for the bowl game.

There is no active search for a head coach.

The Bulldogs will find out their bowl game on Sunday. Fresno State finished the season 8-4.