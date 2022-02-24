black history month

True Black History museum exhibit on display at Fresno State

EMBED <>More Videos

True Black History museum exhibit on display at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is celebrating Black History Month by welcoming a touring museum to the Henry Madden Library.

The True Black History Museum allows guests to learn through rare artifacts.

Books, newspaper clippings, and photographs dating from the 1700s to the present day are displayed.

The museum was founded in 2010 and has toured the country since then.

More than 100,000 people at colleges, universities and other institutions have experienced the traveling exhibit.

"Depending on the community, we have a gamut of emotions. People who will cry, people who are unable to make it through, then some who are touched and inspired to do better. That's ultimately what we want to do. We want to bring about healing through this work," said Fred Scaffold, founder of the True Black History Museum.

The museum is currently in the middle of a 20-state tour, which ends next month.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresno statemuseumsblack historyblack history month
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
'Women of the Movement' creator on how Mamie Till woke up the world
Valley nonprofit focused on helping Black mothers through pregnancy
Mom takes action after 4-year-old sent home over braids
Step inside the home of world-renowned jazz musician Louis Armstrong
TOP STORIES
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO | LIVE
Clovis Unified mom calling for change after 13-year-old son assaulted
CUSD board votes to no longer exclude maskless students from classroom
5 displaced after house fire in central Fresno
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno: CHP
1 killed in crash in Merced County, CHP says
Downtown Visalia furniture store damaged by fire
Show More
Driver dies after crashing into parked semi-truck near Los Banos
I-5 reopened through the Grapevine following hours-long shutdown
Citing drought, US won't give water to California farmers
Screen time doubles for kids during pandemic
Police arrest man accused of killing motorcycle rider in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News