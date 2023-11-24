Fresno State Volleyball advances to first-ever Mountain West Championship game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State volleyball team will play in its first-ever Championship Game after beating Utah State in the semi-final of the Mountain West Championship Tournament.

The No. 5 seed Bulldogs knocked out the No. 1 seed in four sets and will play No. 2 seed Colorado State.

In her first season as head coach, Leisa Rosen says it's a simple mindset for the team.

"Why not us? That's it, that's what this team has embodied. Any opponent across the net, yes they're important, but it's more about us," Rosen told the Mountain West Network.

The Mountain West Championship game is set for Friday, Nov. 24 in Las Vegas. No start time has been announced.