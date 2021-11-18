Fresno woman asking for help finding stolen car with her grandma's ashes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is asking for the public's help in finding a stolen car.
She says her late grandmother's ashes were in the vehicle.
Monique Jimenez says the car was stolen just before 5 am Wednesday morning.
It was last seen parked in central Fresno in front of a Harbor Freight store on Blackstone.
Jimenez says the car can be replaced but she's desperate to get back the pendant that contained her grandmother's ashes.
The 1994 Honda Civic has a white mark on the trunk.
The license plate number is 8MEZ516.
Anyone who sees the car is asked to call Fresno Police.
