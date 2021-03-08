Society

Fresno Street Eats celebrates International Women's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monday is International Women's Day and Fresno Street Eats celebrated in Downtown Fresno.

In honor of the day -- the Fresno Food Truck destination spot highlighted food trucks in Fresno powered by women.

Many people gathered to eat, drink and celebrate at Tioga Sequoia and the surrounding area near Chuckchansi Park.

Taqueria El Premio Mayor had their famous quesatacos, along with Yosemite Lemonade. There were also churros, cinnamon rolls and so many other great treats.
