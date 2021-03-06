Manchester Center to host Fresno Street Eats event every Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new lunch-time option in central Fresno - Fresno Street Eats has partnered with Manchester Center to bring some of the area's best food truck options to the mall every Friday.Organizers say the lunch event fills a hole created after the popular Manchester Farmer's market went away last year."The idea is kind of a food court everybody can enjoy. So if you come out with your whole family, the kids might want this, mom and dad might want this and you can kind of get a little bit of everything," said Fresno Street Eats President Mike Oz.Friday marked the debut of a weekly food truck event put together by Fresno Street Eats.Organizers hope to have multiple lunch options every Friday from 11 to 2 here at the corner of Shields and Blackstone"We have a DJ just to kind of help with the vibe and we just want it to be cool. We want it to be fun and take advantage of the great outdoor Fresno weather right now and get people something to do outside," said Oz.Plenty of folks came out Friday to support the event and pick up some 'grab and go' options, including Jacob Cantu of Fresno"I love it," said Cantu.Fresno Street Eats organizers hope this fills a void in the community by enticing people to come back to the area with delicious food choices and fresh produce after the mall's weekly farmer's market went away during the height of the pandemic.