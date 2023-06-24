First Vamos! Night Market kicks off Friday in downtown Fresno

Fresno Street Eats is hosting a new event with a Latino flare in downtown Fresno on Friday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Street Eats is hosting a new event with a Latino flare in downtown Fresno on Friday night.

The Vamos! Night Market kicked off at 5 pm on Fulton Street between Inyo and Tulare.

Most of the food vendors are either taco trucks or Hispanic food, like Havana Cafe, which is a Cuban food truck.

Organizers say the food trucks allow them to be mobile with this market, meaning they can move to other parts of downtown or beyond.

"We do a lot of events just across the street over there in the Brewery District, where there's the bars and whatnot. One of the missions is to activate Fulton, get some other businesses involved, and hopefully bring more foot traffic to them too," explained Mike Oz, president of Fresno Street Eats.

Some of the businesses along this part of Fulton are usually closed by now but some are staying open and setting up sidewalk tables.

In addition to the food and shopping options, there's also live music.

The night market will go on until 10 pm Friday.

Organizers hope it will be the first of many events for the Vamos! Night Market.