Fresno Unified students raising money for traditional Folklorico dresses for performance

A Fresno Unified teacher is taking action to teach his students a traditional Mexican dance, but he needs your help.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Unified teacher is taking action to teach his students a traditional Mexican dance, but he needs your help.

In Ed Ortega's classroom, you'll find dozens of students hard at work, but these elementary schoolers aren't behind a desk.

"The kids, we want them to feel important in the community," said FUSD teacher Edward Ortega. "We try to teach them social responsibility and to be part of something."

The elementary school instructor started a Folklorico dance group at King Elementary this year. Students of all ages are taking part in learning the traditional cultural dance.

"I've learned almost all the steps," said 6th grader Liliana Garcia.

The group is gearing up for its first performance in November and the traditional dresses come with a hefty price tag.

"They're not cheap," said Ortega. "We're looking at the cost for each student is about $150."

It's a cost many of the students can't afford, so the kids took action - fundraising in the community.

"It's not just giving them money," explained Ortega. "They're working for it in the classroom and outside the classroom."

Ortega even started a GoFundMe, with a goal of raising $2,000.

"Of course, we don't have that money right away there's no way," said Ortega. "It's my duty to help these students have those experiences without the cost."

To teach these students the art of dance.

"I've learned a little more of how to dance and now I can do it more in the future," said 6th grader Luciana Munoz.

"I'm excited for everyone to see us in our dresses and like everyone is going to be happy," said Garcia.

If you'd like to help these talented dancers reach their goal you can donate here.