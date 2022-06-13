crime

Fresno man asks for community's help to find his taco truck

'That's my business, that's how I make my living.'
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owner of a Fresno taco truck is asking for the community's help after his food truck was stolen over the weekend.

Juan Pineda said he got his food truck for his business El Taco Macho about 7 or 8 months ago.

It was an upgrade that allowed him to quit his part-time job and sell food full time.

On Saturday night, he parked the trailer at a friend's house and Sunday morning, it was gone.

"Everything, the whole equipment is brand new. They didn't take it so they can sell tacos. They didn't take it because they can spend the night on it," he said.

He added: "That's my business, that's how I make my living."

He said he has a taco cart he can use in the meantime, but he's worried that even if he gets his trailer back, it will be too late.

If you see the trailer, you're asked to call Fresno Police.

