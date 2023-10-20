Fresno Teachers Association files unfair practice charge against Fresno Unified School District

The Fresno Teachers Association has filed an unfair practice charge against Fresno Unified School District alleging infringement of labor protections regarding a potential strike.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Teachers Association has filed an unfair practice charge against Fresno Unified School District alleging infringement of labor protections regarding a potential strike.

It centers around a number of communications made by Fresno Unified Administrators.

That includes email communications and announcements discouraging participation and making threats for those with the intent to participate in a potential strike.

Earlier this week union members were asked to vote on whether or not to strike after months of failed labor contract negotiations.

The key items up for negotiation are a better salary, health benefits, and investing in the classroom by reducing class sizes and special needs caseloads.

If teachers vote to strike, the district says they're required to give 60 hours' notice to the community.

