Fresno Unified, FTA to provide update on contract negotiations as strike nears

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Teachers Association say they'll have an update for the public on Tuesday about their contract negotiations.

A joint news conference will be held at Fresno High School at 10 am.

It comes after several hours of weekend negotiations and a looming strike deadline tomorrow.

As the community waits, the Fresno Unified teachers are prepared with signs -- ready for the picket line.

Last Tuesday, it was announced that more than 93 percent of eligible educators in the union voted to strike.

The FTA says they are fighting for an increase in salary, protected benefits and class size reduction, as well as reducing special needs caseloads.

At least one Fresno Unified Parent we spoke to is also concerned about the impact of larger class sizes and caseloads.

"I can't provide them with 40 other kids that are their age," says Damian Jordan. "I just can't provide them that. I can teach them how to write, I can teach them how to do this, I can teach them 500 things. But I can't teach them how to have a conversation with you."

The district is prepared for the possibility of educators leaving the classroom.

Fresno Unified officials say they have about 2,500 qualified subs ready to fill the classroom if a strike happens Wednesday morning.

