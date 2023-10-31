Parents share concerns as Fresno Unified teacher strike draws closer

Some parents are worried about a possible strike if Fresno Unified and the FTA don't reach an agreement by Wednesday.

Fresno Unified and the Fresno Teachers Association are expected to give the latest updates on negotiations Tuesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some parents are worried about a possible strike if Fresno Unified and the FTA don't reach an agreement by Wednesday.

As the community waits, the FTA is prepared with signs and is ready for the picket line.

"I think teachers are really important for us and our kids," said Jose Gallardo, the parent of a Fresno Unified student-athlete.

Gallardo says the district should give educators what they are demanding, and he plans to keep his kid out of school if teachers strike.

"We need to be all together. Like I said, teachers are really good to our kids. So, we need to be together," Gallardo said.

Fresno Unified and the FTA have continued to negotiate a new contract for teachers after more than 93% of eligible educators voted to strike.

The FTA says they are fighting for an increase in salary, protected benefits, and class size reduction.

The union says it also wants to reduce special needs caseloads for teachers, which is an area of concern for another parent Action News spoke with.

"They have a tough enough job. And they should be given what they deserve," explained Damian Jordan.

Jordan has twins with special needs. She says special needs teachers need more help in the classroom.

She is still unsure if her kids will cross the picket lines and adds that the strike really affects children like her own.

"I can't provide them with 40 other kids that are their age. I just can't provide them that. I can teach them how to write, I can teach them how to do this, I can teach them 500 things. But I can't teach them how to have a conversation with you," said Jordan.

The district is also prepared for the possibility of educators leaving the classroom on Wednesday.

District officials say they have about 2,500 qualified subs ready to fill the classroom if a strike commences.

The district and the union are expected to give the latest updates on negotiations during a 10 am press conference on Tuesday.

