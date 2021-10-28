Fresno teachers' union files claim against FUSD for alleged contract violations

The union claims the pandemic has magnified contract violations, including lost preparation time and personal time and additional required substitute duties.
They say these violations negatively impact students because teachers have less time to grade assignments, create lesson plans, and work more hours.
FTA members say they hope to work alongside district leadership to address the concerns.
On Thursday afternoon, Fresno Unified issued a press release in response that read in part:
"Fresno Unified School District has been collaboratively working toward ongoing solutions to ensure adequate teacher preparation time without reducing instructional minutes for our students and without disrupting schedules for families. The proposals received from Fresno Teachers Association at current, all include reducing instructional minutes for students and revising school schedules during the last 30 days of the semester. The District is trying to determine a solution that does not reduce instructional minutes for students, disrupt schedules for families, and does not shift any additional burden to site leaders and/or classified staff."