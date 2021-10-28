Fresno teachers' union files claim against FUSD for alleged contract violations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Teachers Association says it will file three grievances against the Fresno Unified School District on Thursday.The union claims the pandemic has magnified contract violations, including lost preparation time and personal time and additional required substitute duties.They say these violations negatively impact students because teachers have less time to grade assignments, create lesson plans, and work more hours.FTA members say they hope to work alongside district leadership to address the concerns.On Thursday afternoon, Fresno Unified issued a press release in response that read in part: