Fresno Toys for Tots still needs 20,000 toys

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Toys for Tots is coming off a strong weekend after collecting more than 10,000 toys this past weekend.Jessica Montano, coordinator for Fresno Toys for Tots, says they are currently on target to reach their goal."We were really excited. We were surprised to have such a great turnout for such a horrible, rainy weekend. But we're really happy for what the community has done for us this weekend."But they're far from done. Toys for Tots still needs to collect 20,000 toys by Dec. 15.The organization has its eye on hitting 50,000 toys to help make Christmas brighter for local families like Laura Jiminez's.Jiminez says Christmas is particularly hard this year, and she's unsure of how she would make Christmas happen. "My husband has no job and my work is a little bit down," she says.Jiminez's husband isn't working due to an injury and is in the middle of an immigration case, making it difficult to provide gifts for her family.Luckily, gifts will be under the tree this Christmas thanks to Toys for Tots.There are different ways to donate.You can help by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy at any location with a Toys for Tots box or the Disney store at Fashion Fair Mall.You can also donate a toy at shopdisney.com.Disney will donate a dollar for every toy donation through Dec. 15.Monetary donations are also accepted at fresno.toysfortots.org, where you can donate by credit card.