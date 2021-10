FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More Central Valley schools are offering incentives to hire more temporary teachers.Many districts are struggling to find substitute instructors as pandemic protocols require educators to stay home if they show any signs of illness.To attract more substitutes, the Fresno Unified School District is raising the pay.The district's daily substitute rate increased from $163 a day to $208.You can apply to be a substitute teacher online at Fresno Unified's website.