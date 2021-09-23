Fresno nurse launches wearable night light and online business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno woman is helping light the way for nurses with her unique, wearable invention, UNight Light."They're able to see and not be seen. So the same principle we wanted to pull into the clinical setting and allow frontline healthcare workers to illuminate their workspace and decrease patient's sleep disturbances," said Jennifferre Mancillas, Lumify Care co-founder & COO.Mancillas is one of the co-founders of the wearable LED light. It has three different colors to help navigate care while patients are resting.After ten years of serving as an adult and NICU nurse, she joined forces with another fellow nurse to launch the night light and their business Lumify Care."Eighty-five percent of nurses we interviewed over the course of the summer were overwhelmed by navigating their professional ecosystem, so we wanted to fix that. We created the Lumify hub. So it is a one-stop-shop digital platform for healthcare professionals to access everything they need from finding out about the perfect scrub brand to finding out how to manage their credentials," Mancillas said.Mancillas says the hub helps nurses look for work, too.People can purchase the night lights for $24.It's been sold to healthcare professionals in the United States and overseas."It's been really nice to shine a light on healthcare professionals, so to speak. And really give them an opportunity have something that makes it easier for them to do their jobs, especially in the line of COVID," Mancillas said.A healthcare-based business started by nurses with a passion for solving problems and create community.Lumify is launching the second version of its UNight Light next year, and it will include a rechargeable battery.