Fresno police chief to give update on efforts to stop violent crime in city

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will provide an update on Friday morning regarding the department's efforts to reduce violence in the city.
The police chief will hold a news conference at 11:00 am to discuss the police department's ongoing Gang Operation. He will also be joined by federal investigators.
Fresno saw more shootings than ever before in 2020, with a record 724 shootings. Homicides were also up 40%, police told Action News in December.
To battle the increased crime, the Fresno Police Department started a violent crime suppression operation in October 2020.
That violence has continued to plague the city into the new year. As of February 8, Fresno has already had 13 homicides.
Investigators said most of those murders occurred south of Shaw Avenue, and most were gang related.
On Thursday, a gang sweep led Fresno police to detain six people and seize at least ten guns.
