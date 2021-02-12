crime

Fresno police chief to give update on efforts to stop violent crime in city

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will provide an update on the department's efforts to reduce violence in the city.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will provide an update on Friday morning regarding the department's efforts to reduce violence in the city.

The police chief will hold a news conference at 11:00 am to discuss the police department's ongoing Gang Operation. He will also be joined by federal investigators.

We will be streaming the news conference live. Check back here for updates.

RELATED: Police warn of rise in break-ins, burglaries, and thefts in northeast Fresno

Fresno saw more shootings than ever before in 2020, with a record 724 shootings. Homicides were also up 40%, police told Action News in December.

To battle the increased crime, the Fresno Police Department started a violent crime suppression operation in October 2020.

RELATED: City of Fresno off to violent, deadly start in 2021

That violence has continued to plague the city into the new year. As of February 8, Fresno has already had 13 homicides.

Investigators said most of those murders occurred south of Shaw Avenue, and most were gang related.

On Thursday, a gang sweep led Fresno police to detain six people and seize at least ten guns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopolice chasecrimegang violencegang activityfresnofresno police departmentguns
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Virginia man facing federal charges after allegedly grooming, kidnapping Fresno 12-year-old
Action News Morning Update
2 accused of murdering 42-year-old man in Kings County
Southeast Fresno bike shop burglarized, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Virginia man facing federal charges after allegedly grooming, kidnapping Fresno 12-year-old
Police warn of rise in break-ins, burglaries, and thefts in northeast Fresno
Fresno father, son die of COVID-19 within hours of each other
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
Some CVS pharmacies start administering COVID-19 vaccines
Fresno Grizzlies, Visalia Rawhide accept MLB partnership invitations
Trump lawyers decry impeachment as political vengeance | LIVE
Show More
Hundreds of farmworkers get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Fresno County
'Vaccine loophole' lets fitness instructors go ahead of others
EDD cuts off man's benefits, accuses him of being in jail
These scary clowns will deliver your Valentine's Day grams
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
More TOP STORIES News