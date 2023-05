Get ready to make a splash at the Island Waterpark and Wild Water Adventure Park this Memorial Day weekend.

Waterparks set to open in Fresno County on Memorial Day weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking to cool off this weekend, get ready to make a splash at two Valley waterparks.

The Island Waterpark in northwest Fresno and Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis are both set to open this Memorial Day weekend.

Both are offering deals on season passes ahead of opening day.

The Island and Wild Water have the same hours of operation this weekend from 11 am to 6 pm.