Business

Event held for women business owners to connect in Downtown Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pop-up event meant big business for small shops at Cornerstone Church in Downtown Fresno.

"Such an awesome opportunity for people to connect again and find some sense of normalcy," says CLTD Owner Zoey Pino.

The outdoor venue housed what hopes to be a seasonal pop-up event -- celebrating local female entrepreneurs.

"For us for women of faith to come together, be together, kinda be silly and in a safe, loving environment, it's so therapeutic for all of us," says Make Pie Not War Owner Alana Little.

Little typically does sales online, so FaceTime that wasn't virtual meant she could "zap and chat" with her customers.

"It's a custom welded bracelet that you don't take off," she said. "It's a really fun thing that most people have never seen before."

Having to cancel most of her shows because of the pandemic, the pop-up served as more than a business boost.

"Just to be able to meet our customers and pour out our love," Little said.

Jessica Waymire, founder of online prayer and study group "P.U.S.H. Women," organized what was supposed to be the first event last March, but the pandemic put those plans on hold.

"Everyone was excited," she said. "I think the community is ready for people to come out and see each other."

PUSH Women hopes to organize more events like this.

For more information on future events, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnobusiness
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Three people killed in multi-car fiery crash in central Fresno
Police investigating shooting in southeast Fresno
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in central Fresno, police say
Tulare County man welcomed home after beating COVID-19
Man shot and killed in east central Fresno, police say
Vigil held in Fresno to remember victims in Atlanta shootings
Man hit by car while on Fresno Co. highway, CHP says
Show More
Homeless man shot and killed in NE Fresno, police say
Man shot and killed in east central Fresno, CHP says
Community hosts fundraiser for trainer Rhonda Murphy
Basketball players make home-cooked meal for Fresno PD
Fresno's Forestiere Underground Gardens reopens
More TOP STORIES News