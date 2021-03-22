FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pop-up event meant big business for small shops at Cornerstone Church in Downtown Fresno.
"Such an awesome opportunity for people to connect again and find some sense of normalcy," says CLTD Owner Zoey Pino.
The outdoor venue housed what hopes to be a seasonal pop-up event -- celebrating local female entrepreneurs.
"For us for women of faith to come together, be together, kinda be silly and in a safe, loving environment, it's so therapeutic for all of us," says Make Pie Not War Owner Alana Little.
Little typically does sales online, so FaceTime that wasn't virtual meant she could "zap and chat" with her customers.
"It's a custom welded bracelet that you don't take off," she said. "It's a really fun thing that most people have never seen before."
Having to cancel most of her shows because of the pandemic, the pop-up served as more than a business boost.
"Just to be able to meet our customers and pour out our love," Little said.
Jessica Waymire, founder of online prayer and study group "P.U.S.H. Women," organized what was supposed to be the first event last March, but the pandemic put those plans on hold.
"Everyone was excited," she said. "I think the community is ready for people to come out and see each other."
PUSH Women hopes to organize more events like this.
For more information on future events, visit their website.
Event held for women business owners to connect in Downtown Fresno
