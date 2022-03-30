City leaders recognize, honor women for impact in Fresno community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In honor of Women's History Month, Fresno City council members recognized women in each of the districts for their service and impact on the community.Claps and cheers were heard throughout Fresno City Hall Tuesday morning as dozens of women were honored.As the only woman city council member, Esmeralda Soria said this hits close to home."We know that this city is not just run by the government. We have leaders in the community, women leaders that are every day making positive contributions that are really changing neighborhoods, changing community, and changing our city," said Soria.City leaders honored the women with food, flowers and even some with a proclamation of their own day. March 29 will be "Women of COVID-19 Equity Project Day" along with Valerie Davis Day in the City of Fresno.Davis has been on the school board for 18 years and has worked with Fresno Unified for 45 years. She said this is a time to stop and reflect on the contribution of women, not only at home but also in the community.Davis said, "The love and the emphasis and the energy doesn't differ. The same energy and love we put in our homes, our families and our children, we put in our communities. I thank God for the opportunity to wake up every day to serve my community."Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer surprised City Manager Georgeanne White with a plaque.District Three Councilmember Miguel Arias decided to honor the biggest group of women -- all on the front line during the pandemic.Marcie Santana was one of them. She is the coordinator at the African American Coalition under the COVID-19 Equity Project.Santana said, "It's just unbelievable to me that the city took the time to make us feel valued and appreciated because the work was so gratifying and rewarding."Council President Esparza ended the event by announcing a $25,000 grant to the City to create a historic Women's Commission in Fresno.Honorees:Agnes Rhodes, District 1Jessica Vaughn, District 2COVID Equity Project, District 3Iris Levesque, District 4Valerie Davis, District 5Mindy Casto, District 6Arlene Medina, District 7