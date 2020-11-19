scam

Scammers posing as relatives needing money to get out of airport custody, officials warn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Yosemite International Airport is warning people about a phone scam deceiving people out of money.

Airport officials say they've been advised about a family emergency imposter scam.

Investigators say the suspects pose as a relative or friend and pretend to be stuck in airport custody. They call people, begging them to wire money to authorize their release.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport said their personnel and partners do not detain travelers in exchange for wire transfer funds.

If you receive a call like this, the Federal Trade Commission advised you to report the fraud on their website and with local law enforcement.
