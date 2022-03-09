Society

Fresno County supervisors approve putting Measure Z extension on ballot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sea Lion Cove was the first big project to benefit from Measure Z.

It cost $11 million.

The one-tenth of one-percent tax in Fresno County first passed in 2004.

A Measure Z extension passed in 2014 has provided more than $10 million a year for the zoo.

"It has allowed the Fresno Chaffee Zoo to utterly transform as the public asked for," says Fresno Chaffee Zoo Jon Dohlin.

In 2015, the zoo unveiled African Adventure to the public. The $62 million exhibit has become a major draw.

Fresno County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved adding a second Measure Z extension to the June ballot. This one would last 15 years.

"It's amazing the things that have been happening at the zoo," says Supervisor Steve Brandau. "The exhibits that have been updated in the last couple of years and the mighty exhibit that you have got going right now."

Kingdoms of Asia is the latest exhibit under construction at the Chaffee Zoo. It will cost $42 million to complete.

Supporters of the Chaffee Zoo would like to continue expansion plans to keep visitors engaged at every turn.

At this point, there is not any organized opposition to a Measure Z extension.
