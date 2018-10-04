Fresno's Donavon Lewis Headlines Boxing Card Sunday at Big Fresno Fair

It will be a big night of boxing Sunday night at the Big Fresno Fair. The main event will feature a Central Valley product, Fresno's Donavon Lewis. He's a 2020 Olympic hopeful and current Fresno Police Officer, Lewis will compete for the WBC Amateur Championship Belt on Sunday Night at the Big Fresno Fair."Lights Out Lewis" is 26-years-old and a former 4-year Fresno State football player that's made the transition into boxing.World Champion Boxer Jose Ramirez will be presenting the belt for Sunday Night's main event and will hold a free meet and greet with fans.The fights begin Sunday night at the Pavilion Stage at the Big Fresno Fair. Lewis is scheduled for the championship fight Sunday night around 7:00 pm.