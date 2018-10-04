Fresno's Donavon Lewis Headlines Boxing Card Sunday at Big Fresno Fair

"Lights Out Lewis" is 26-years-old and a former 4-year Fresno State football player that's made the transition into boxing.
Looking forward to meeting up with @Lights0utlewis later today @BigFresnoFair to preview this weekend's fights. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/amVt1FtJMQ— Chris Alvarez (@ChrisABC30) October 4, 2018
World Champion Boxer Jose Ramirez will be presenting the belt for Sunday Night's main event and will hold a free meet and greet with fans.
The fights begin Sunday night at the Pavilion Stage at the Big Fresno Fair. Lewis is scheduled for the championship fight Sunday night around 7:00 pm.