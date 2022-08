Friday Morning Football - Dinuba High School

For this week's edition of Friday Morning Football, Action News was in Dinuba with Dinuba High School!

This week, it's a South Valley matchup as the Emperors take on the Golden West Trailblazers.

The band, cheerleaders and more were out in full force showing their Emperor spirit.

"I think our 'Green Mile' is what gets our crowd going the most," says David Camarillo with ASB. "And not only our students at Dinuba High School, but the Dinuba community as well."