Friday Morning Football - Pacheco High School

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- For this week's edition of Friday Morning Football, Action News was in Los Banos at Pacheco High School!

The Panthers are preparing to take on the Mountain House Mustangs.

"I'm really glad to be back in person and getting back to seeing everyone now that we're all in person," said senior class president Ashley Bernal. "I hope we'll win and that senior night goes well."

It's the last home game for the Pacheco High School seniors. Members of the school's spirit committee were making sure that those students were feeling the support.

It's also the Panther's "Pink Out" game, where fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

"It's senior night. It's our last game here, so I think the adversity has built up because, after this, there's no more home games for us, so I think it's about who wants it the most," said senior Amari Grace.

"These kids have put in a lot this year. They've put in hard work all year and it's good to get out on Friday nights to see all the hard work they've put in," said head coach Jeremy Siemiller.

