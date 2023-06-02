Full moon weekend: Strawberry moon to appear full Friday-Sunday

Attention stargazers: the next full moon, the strawberry moon, will dazzle the night skies this weekend.

According to NASA, the moon will reach its full brightness on Saturday night just before midnight, at 11:42 p.m. EDT.

But keep your eyes on the skies all weekend as the moon will appear full from Friday night through Monday morning.

Keen-eyed observers will also notice the bright star Antares just to the right of the moon -- the planets Venus and Mars will be visible too.

Native Americans dubbed the June full moon the "strawberry moon" because that's when they harvested the red fruit, according to NASA.

