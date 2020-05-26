Fresno music venue using downtime to remodel while waiting for reopening

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the city of Fresno moves forward with reopening businesses, entertainment and concert venues like "Fulton 55" remain in limbo."We were the first to shut down and we; probably one of the last to open again," said General Manager Tony Martin.Approaching their 10th anniversary in January, the downtown venue would be gearing up for another sold-out weekend."500 capacity shows upstairs, downstairs would have been packed, both bars running awesome music DJs," he said.As a concert venue, Fulton 55 is considered part of Phase 4 in the governor's roadmap to recovery. Refusing to permanently close, Martin has already started the power washing and sanitizing process."Instead of sitting at home and being dreadful, we're being optimistic."When they reopen you'll see a new logo, flooring, projectors and revamped lighting.Muralist Josh Wigger is handling the new look outside. Famous for his artwork sprinkled throughout the tower district and downtown, Wigger is making sure Fulton 55's exterior is just as vibrant as the music inside."We worked hard over the years to gain people's trust we put on what we feel is quality entertainment in what we consider a very safe atmosphere," Martin said.Fulton 55 continues the live shows online, with proceeds solely benefiting the artist.