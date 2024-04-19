Rising country artist Maggie Baugh to perform at Two Ravens Brewery near Clovis

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rising country music artist is playing at a venue just east of Clovis on Friday night.

Maggie Baugh has opened for the likes of Jason Aldean and Jon Pardi and even played the fiddle on "Devil Went Down to Georgia" for a Charlie Daniels Band performance when she was just 13.

Two Ravens Brewery is hosting its first ever Nashville Taps and Tunes event.

It's the first in a series of concerts in partnership with the nonprofit "Six Strings for Freedom."

Maggie Baugh performed live for Action News on Friday afternoon.

100% of the ticket proceeds go to the Fairmont Ag Foundation, that's building a new ag education complex for Sanger Unified students.

Before Friday's show, Baugh visited out studio for a live performance.

You can still buy tickets for $10 on the Two Ravens Facebook page, or at the door for $15.