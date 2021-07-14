business

Fresno's Fulton 55 prepares to reopen

The live music venue marked its 10-year anniversary last year.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular Valley entertainment venue is getting ready to reopen its doors to customers for the first time in months.

The general manager of Fulton 55 in central Fresno says the pandemic shutdown has been difficult, but the time was used to make improvements.

"When something's taken away, come back with a firm vigor, and we're just excited to roll up our sleeves and get it going again," says general manager Tony Martin.

The events kick off this Friday evening with electronic dance music by a touring DJ.

You can find information about other upcoming entertainment on the Fulton 55 Facebook page.

