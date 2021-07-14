Fresno's Fulton 55 prepares to reopen

The general manager of Fulton 55 in central Fresno says the pandemic shutdown has been difficult, but the time was used to make improvements.
The live music venue marked its 10-year anniversary last year, and the staff and performers say it's finally time to celebrate.
"When something's taken away, come back with a firm vigor, and we're just excited to roll up our sleeves and get it going again," says general manager Tony Martin.
The events kick off this Friday evening with electronic dance music by a touring DJ.
You can find information about other upcoming entertainment on the Fulton 55 Facebook page.