Gang members arrested after pointing gun towards another car in Southeast Fresno

Bulldog gang members arrested (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Three people are in custody after a gang disturbance in Southeast Fresno on Wednesday.

Fresno Police say officers noticed a passenger in a car pointing a gun at someone in another vehicle near Chestnut and Butler around 5 pm.

As officers approached the suspects sped off but crashed a few blocks away.

The three people inside ran from the car and officers quickly caught two of them.

The third suspect broke into a stranger's apartment and changed into their clothes in an attempt to disguise himself.

Police also arrested him before he got away.
