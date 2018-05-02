Three people are in custody after a gang disturbance in Southeast Fresno on Wednesday.Fresno Police say officers noticed a passenger in a car pointing a gun at someone in another vehicle near Chestnut and Butler around 5 pm.As officers approached the suspects sped off but crashed a few blocks away.The three people inside ran from the car and officers quickly caught two of them.The third suspect broke into a stranger's apartment and changed into their clothes in an attempt to disguise himself.Police also arrested him before he got away.