Two gang members arrested following traffic stop in Atwater

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Monday, July 24, 2023 3:36AM
ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two 18-year-olds are in custody after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop in Atwater.

Saturday night, officers saw a black sedan traveling south on Shaffer and Bellevue Road.

The car did not have headlights on so officers pulled it over.

The suspects were active gang members and were found with open containers of alcohol.

An unregistered, loaded firearm was also located along with a box full of ammunition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was Jonathan Suarez, the passenger was Cesar Perez.

Both men were booked into the Merced County Jail for multiple gun-related charges.

