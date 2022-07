2 teen gang members arrested in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police have two teen gang members in custody after they were found with a firearm and drugs.

Officers were called to West 11th and N Streets for a report of two suspicious men with masks on.

When the department's gang violence suppression unit arrived, one of the teens took off.

Both the 17 and 15-year-old were taken into custody and are in juvenile hall for weapons charges with gang enhancements.