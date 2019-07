Units are on scene of a #STRUCTUREFIRE in the area of E. Madison and N. Fresno St. pic.twitter.com/lkaK0d3rLY — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) July 23, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters doused a garage fire in central Fresno Saturday morning.Officials say a detached garage went up in flames just after 5 a.m. near Madison Avenue and Fresno Street.The structure appeared to be a total loss. Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the house or any other buildings.The cause of the fire is under investigation.