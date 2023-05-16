WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man who murdered 67-year-old Exeter man in 1995 denied parole

The Tulare County District Attorney's office secured a three-year denial of parole during a virtual hearing last week.

KFSN logo
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 4:06PM
Man who murdered 67-year-old Exeter man in 1995 denied parole
EMBED <>More Videos

A prisoner accused of murdering a 67-year-old man in the South Valley was denied parole for a second time.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A prisoner accused of murdering a 67-year-old man in the South Valley was denied parole for a second time.

49-year-old Gary Brasuell is serving a life sentence for killing the Exeter man back in 1995.

The victim was beaten with his own cane and then strangled with a rope.

Family members say the two occasionally lived together.

Brasuell admitted to getting in a fight with the victim before the violent attack.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder in 1997.

The Tulare County District Attorney's office secured a three-year denial of parole during a virtual hearing last week.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW