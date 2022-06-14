gas prices

Northern CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake

His family has started a GoFundMe to help re-pay the lost revenue.
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. -- The manager who misplaced a decimal point at a Northern California gas station pricing premium gas for just 69 cents a gallon has now been fired.

The manager at the Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova, Calif., accidentally moved the decimal point to the wrong spot.

Hundreds of drivers ended up getting the cheap gas for several hours before the mistake was discovered costing the gas station $16,000.

"I put all three prices on there, except the diesel. The last one kind of didn't go. So, I just took responsibility for it and said yeah it's my fault," said John Szczecina, gas station manager.

This comes after gas stations have been dealing with record-breaking prices across the country.

Szczecina says he's worried about getting sued by the station owners, so his family has started a GoFundMe to help re-pay the lost revenue.

