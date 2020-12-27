Police asking for help in finding suspect in west central Fresno gas station robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are asking for your help tracking down the suspect who robbed a west central Fresno gas station last week.

Jarring video shows the moments the gunman enters the Chevron on Belmont and Parkway last Saturday morning.

Officers say the suspect held up the clerk and demanded cash from the register.

They say during the robbery, the suspect fired the gun towards the clerk twice and left the scene. Thankfully, that clerk was not injured.

The suspect was wearing a mask and hoodie. Fresno Police say there are identifiable articles of clothing including his blue sneakers that can be seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnorobberygas stationfresno police department
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News