Police asking for help in finding suspect in west central Fresno gas station robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are asking for your help tracking down the suspect who robbed a west central Fresno gas station last week.Jarring video shows the moments the gunman enters the Chevron on Belmont and Parkway last Saturday morning.Officers say the suspect held up the clerk and demanded cash from the register.They say during the robbery, the suspect fired the gun towards the clerk twice and left the scene. Thankfully, that clerk was not injured.The suspect was wearing a mask and hoodie. Fresno Police say there are identifiable articles of clothing including his blue sneakers that can be seen.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.