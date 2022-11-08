Gov. Gavin Newsom visits UC Merced political science students

The governor also had a chance to see the university's newly created Center For Analytic Political Engagement program.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom made an appearance on campus at UC Merced Monday afternoon.

He did a lecture with political science students in Assemblymember Adam Gray's class.

The governor also had a chance to see the university's newly created Center For Analytic Political Engagement program.

The center is a gathering place for the Central Valley's scholars, students and community leaders and was founded by the Political Science faculty at UC Merced.

Professors say the goal is to enhance a healthy democratic society by encouraging responsible civic participation, as well as provide a voice for the under-represented.

Newsom is running for re-election Tuesday against Republican challenger, State Senator Brian Dahle.

Gray is running to represent California's 13th congressional district against Republican farmer and businessman John Duarte.