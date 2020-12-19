covid-19

GB3 to reopen all Fresno, Clovis gyms despite regional stay-at-home order

GB3 made the decision to reopen after hearing from hundreds of members and employees, who say workouts are an essential part of staying healthy during the pandemic.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the largest gyms in the Central Valley will reopen to customers on Saturday despite the fact that ICU beds remain full and Fresno County is still in the most restrictive 'purple tier'.

GB3 made the decision to reopen after hearing from hundreds of members and employees, who say workouts are an essential part of staying healthy during the pandemic.

GB3 managers say the gym was motivated by members who say their health is suffering because of the closures.

"The members are wanting us to open for their health reasons - for basically sanity, exercise. And also you know we have 300 plus employees out of work at Christmas time. So at this time we want to do our best to help the community," said GB3 general manager Sean Clinton.

"It's going to save a lot of peoples Christmas and a lot of people's health," he added.

In an email that went out on Friday, GB3 said members will still be required to wear a mask indoors at all times and equipment must be cleaned before and after each use.

Doors will open Saturday morning at 7 o'clock.

All billing will resume in January for the same amount and on the same date unless your account is on a freeze status.
