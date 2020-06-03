george w. bush

George W. Bush releases rare public statement on George Floyd protests

He called threats toward African American protesters "a shocking failure."
DALLAS -- Former President George W. Bush criticized any effort to squelch protests of George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody.

In a statement issued Tuesday by his office in Dallas, the former Republican president said he and wife Laura Bush "are anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country."



Bush did not refer specifically toward President Donald Trump, but he called the harassment and threats toward African American protesters "a shocking failure."

"It is a strength when protesters, protected by responsible law enforcement, march for a better future. ... Those who set out to silence those voices do not understand the meaning of America - or how it becomes a better place," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasprotestgeorge floydu.s. & worldgeorge w. bush
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE W. BUSH
George W. Bush encourages unity in rare public message
Bush 43 delivers pizza to Secret Service agents working during shutdown
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
PHOTOS: George HW Bush Texas funeral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds gather for peaceful protests in the North Valley
Central California coronavirus cases
Merced man left heartbroken after motorcycle gifted by late wife is stolen
Parents trying to find ways to explain protests after George Floyd's death
Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death
Attorney of man convicted for Christmas Eve murder asking for death penalty to be dropped
Valley law enforcement assist around California with recent protests
Show More
No help? Dozens hit brick walls on path to California unemployment assistance
South Valley man accused of killing two women charged with two counts of murder
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Madera County, CHP says
Clovis High School grad having unique opportunity with USA volleyball
Madera County sheriff signs off for final time as new role begins
More TOP STORIES News