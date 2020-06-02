George Floyd

New mural honors George Floyd in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- A new mural is paying tribute to George Floyd in Houston's Third Ward, where he grew up.

Overnight, artist Donkeeboy, whose real name is Alex Roman, and his mother, Donkeemom, painted the colorful tribute, which features Floyd with angel wings. A halo above his head reads "forever breathing in our hearts." The phrase is in reference to Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe," which has become a rallying cry over the past few days.

The mural is painted on the side of Scott Food Mart on Winbern, just a few blocks from Yates High School, where Floyd was a student and star athlete on the football team.

The mother-son team has painted murals all over town, including for the Houston Astros, Shipley Do-Nuts, 8th Wonder Brewery and more.

The idea for Floyd's mural happened when someone sent Donkeeboy a message on Instagram.

"Here we are me, my mom and my friend Icebox. To me, it was important to show that he was a beautiful soul, he means a lot to Houston and to Third Ward," Donkeeboy said. "I am an artist. It's important to document the things that happen in our world. It was an honor someone asked me to come do this, to pay tribute to him."

"I love it, not going to lie to you, I love it for a reason, for a reason," said David, a Third Ward resident.

Donkeeboy says he and his mom had just an hour to come up with the idea.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorge floydu.s. & worldmural artspainting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Blackout Tuesday: Music industry's protest movement goes viral
Biden calls George Floyd's death a 'wake-up call for our nation'
What to expect ahead of today's march for George Floyd
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Recent shootings in San Joaquin leaving community on edge and hoping for change
Central California coronavirus cases
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Madera County, CHP says
3 wanted for robbing 7-Eleven store using rock in northeast Fresno
Valley CHP officers assisting around California with recent protests
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
Man taken to the hospital after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Show More
What is the Insurrection Act and how would Pres. Trump use it?
Mother says she forgives man accused of killing her son in DUI accident
Police and businesses prepare for criminals using protests as cover
Officials warn of blue-green algae in San Luis Reservoir
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
More TOP STORIES News