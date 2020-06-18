Technology

'Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over': iPhone shortcut can automatically record police interactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- As Black Lives Matter protests continue, people have started sharing an iPhone shortcut that starts recording if you get stopped by police.

You can start it by simply saying "Hey Siri, I'm being pulled over."

The shortcut will pause music and turn down the screen brightness. It also sends a text message to a predetermined contact to let them know you're being pulled over.

The shortcut does need to be programmed in your phone settings in advance.

Robert Petersen of Arizona created the shortcut in 2018. He tweeted a message Monday, offering his latest version.

"A bunch of people and news outlets are passing around an old version of my 'Getting Pulled Over' Shortcut. Current version is here: icloud.com/shortcuts/cc95be30b285469ea22b7cff11ce0737."

The shortcut "opens your front camera and starts a video recording so you have a video record of being pulled over," said Peterson in a reddit post.

Once you stop the recording it gives you the option to send the video to your iCloud Drive or Dropbox.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyrecordblack lives matteriphoneapplegeorge floydu.s. & worldapppolicecaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Unified schools to reopen on August 17
CA now requiring residents to wear face masks in 'most' public places
Fresno artists to paint 'Black Lives Matter' in front of City Hall
FUSD employee arrested for sexually assaulting child, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
SCOTUS says Dreamers can stay, rejecting Trump order
Video shows moments before theft at Fresno Co. home
Show More
Aviators from NAS Lemoore 'safely ejected' from aircraft during training: Navy
Passenger found shot inside vehicle on Hwy 99 in Merced, CHP says
Fight between brothers leads to police chase across Fresno
Fresno police searching for suspect vehicle possibly connected to May murder
Majority of Fresno Unified parents want their kids back in class
More TOP STORIES News