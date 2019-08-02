Girl, 10, crashes mom's SUV while attempting to go to McDonald's

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- A 10-year-old Missouri girl's definitely loving McDonald's. She crashed her mom's SUV Wednesday while trying to make it to the fast food chain, according to KMBC.

Kansas City police say the little girl woke up with a craving for "Mickey D's."

So while her mom slept-- they say she took her mom's SUV for a drive.

Unfortunately, the little girl got lost after a couple of miles.

According to police, she then failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle and crashed.

"She attempted to turn at 12th and Olive," police said, "but since she was an unlicensed 10-year-old, she failed to yield to the Honda coming in the opposite direction."

The little girl was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mcdonald'su.s. & worldaccidentcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy shooting: Injured victims thank doctors for saving their life
Fresno County DUI crash: Man gets 6 years in prison for death of girlfriend
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
21-year-old man seriously injured after fall in Yosemite National Park
Two families displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno
Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputies need help locating registered sex offender
What witnesses saw after a Navy jet crashed in Death Valley National Park
Show More
DA: No criminal case yet against father involved in twins' hot car death
Neighbors left with costly repairs after car windows shattered in Fresno
How detectives traced 3 buried bodies and nabbed Squaw Valley serial killer
UPDATE:Missing 10-year-old Coalinga girl found safe with boyfriend
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
More TOP STORIES News