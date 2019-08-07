Girl with special needs dies after being left in hot car in South Carolina

WALTERBORO, S.C. -- Authorities in South Carolina say a teenager with special needs has died after being left in a car for hours.

They've arrested two people in connection with the girl's death.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that investigators responded Monday to a report of a child locked in a vehicle 60 miles outside of Charleston.

When investigators arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl lying on the ground next to the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested Rita Pangalangan and Larry King. They were both charged with murder.

Pangalangan is a teacher in the Colleton County School District. District spokesman Sean Gruber told news outlets she's been placed on paid leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinachild deathspecial needs childrenhot carteenu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed, another stabbed after altercation in Dinuba
2 children hospitalized after ATV crash in Kings County
Lemoore officials appoint new members to fill vacant city council seats
Teacher finds gun in Fresno student's backpack, police say
Suspected DUI driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Tulare County
Man admits dismembering body to cover up another man's crime
Teen arrested after posting video threatening to commit school violence
Show More
Brazil gang leader who tried to escape as daughter found dead
Deadly crash causes power outage near Hanford
Program helps young adults with learning disabilities become independent
Local law enforcement help federal agencies dismantle MS-13 gang
New wildlife rehabilitation center coming to Clovis
More TOP STORIES News