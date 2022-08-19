Fresno woman celebrates 100th birthday with crown, flowers, and cake

Glynda Ward says she takes life one day at time and that she didn't expect to walk into such a big party.

Glynda Ward turned 100 years young and Action News was there for her surprise birthday bash at the California Armenian Home in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley woman celebrated a major milestone on Thursday.

Glynda Ward turned 100 years young and Action News was there for her surprise birthday bash.

Glynda lives at the vineyards at the California Armenian Home in Fresno.

On Thursday, folks gathered there to wish her a happy birthday.

On her special day, she was presented a sash, crown and flowers and got to dig into plenty of cake.

Glynda says she takes life one day at time and that she didn't expect to walk into such a big party.

"When I get up in the morning, I say, 'Good morning lord, I'm here, what have you for me today?" she told us.

Glynda has six kids of her own and 10 grandchildren.