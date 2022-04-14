Noticing more flies and gnats? Experts say it could be because the weather

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Have you noticed more bugs than usual lately?Tiny pests buzzing around your yard or worse inside your home?Many residents are complaining about a recent gnat invasion."Ants, spiders, earwigs and mosquitos are the biggest calls we're getting but what's popping up right now, we're getting a lot of calls for flies and gnats," says Caleb Irmler, owner of Crazy Ant Pest Control in Fresno.Irmler blames the growing problem on the Central Valley's dramatic shift in weather recently."Doing this weather whiplash it's throwing everything off," he said. "They don't know if they're supposed to hatch, if they're supposed to breed, find shelter inside your house, they're confused. With this weather this last week, it's thrown everything chaotic."These pesky bugs can reproduce quickly and love to cluster together.Irmler says it's crucial to attack the issue at the source to stop them from infesting your home."A lot of times, it's dealing with that fruit, dealing with those drains and finding an eco drain cleaner to clean out your drains twice a week and maybe when you're not using them, to just seal off the top and that can help inside reducing those levels," he said.But getting rid of gnats in your yard might be more of a challenge. Experts say they love to breed under bushes or in wet grass."Is there sitting water? Does my lawn dry up or is it always in that mushy area, which is great for the grass but its also a great breeding ground for gnats," he said.If you can't get your gnat problem to go away, your best bet might be to call a professional.Pest control companies can customize a treatment plan for your home."Why are they attracted to this lawn? Why are they attracted to this sink? Why are they attracted to this piping? We clean out those areas so the breeding process goes down," Irmler said.There are also a number of home remedies you can try -- including a mixture of apple cider vinegar, dish soap and some sugar.Pouring diluted bleach down the sink or tub drain has also been known to help get rid of gnats.