New book gives voice to victims of 'Golden State Killer' Joseph DeAngelo

There's a new book giving a voice to the victims of the Golden State Killer.
Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert on Thursday released the 226-page document.
She compiled hundreds of interviews as people recall the terror they felt from Joseph DeAngelo's serial murder and rape spree in the 1970s.
Many of the contributors were children at the time.
The release of the book is dedicated to the survivors and victims of DeAngelo.
He pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and has admitted to 62 rapes.
